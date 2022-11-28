The Three Lions have not formally qualified for the knockout rounds after two games, though they are more secure in the tournament than a glance at the Group B table may suggest.

England are standing on the edge of the World Cup 2022 knockout rounds knowing that they can't afford an off night against Wales.

Gareth Southgate's men top the table with four points going into their final match, with Iran in second place with three points, USA sit third with two points and Wales languish at the bottom with a solitary point.

There's still everything to play for across the group, with all four teams still in the hunt for qualification to the Round of 16.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of England permutations – and what they need to do to qualify – ahead of their clash with Wales.

England permutations at World Cup 2022

We're going to try to keep this as simple as possible, so you can take any of these snappy lines to impress your friends in the pub.

If England avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales, they will qualify regardless of the Iran v USA result.

If England win, they will qualify. They will finish 1st.

If England draw, they will qualify. They will finish 1st, if Iran don't beat USA

If England lose by three goals or fewer, they will qualify. They will finish 1st, if Iran and USA draw.

If England lose by four goals to Wales, Wales will qualify and England will be eliminated if Iran or USA ends in victory for either team.

Wales permutations at World Cup 2022

If Wales fail to beat England by four goals, they will be eliminated if Iran or USA win.

If Wales beat England by four goals, they will qualify.

If Wales beat England by fewer than four goals, they will qualify if Iran and USA draw.

If Wales draw with England, they will be eliminated.

If Wales lose to England, they will be eliminated.

