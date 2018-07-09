I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but – there are no World Cup matches being played on Sunday or Monday this week.

Don't worry, nothing bad has happened – we've just come to the end of the quarter-finals, meaning there is a short break before the semis begin on Tuesday 10th July.

After England's incredible win against Sweden on Saturday, it's probably time everyone took a breather...

The football will resume with the first semi-final match (France v Belgium) on Tuesday 10th July. England's match, meanwhile, will be on the evening of Wednesday 11th July. Check the full fixture guide for all the semi-final matches here.