The quarter-final stage at the 2018 World Cup is over, England are – remarkably – through to the semis, and all is right with the world – apart from one thing.

Advertisement

This Sunday 8th and Monday 9th July there will be no live football matches on TV.

Why is there no live World Cup football on TV today?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but – there are no World Cup matches being played on Sunday or Monday this week.

Don't worry, nothing bad has happened – we've just come to the end of the quarter-finals, meaning there is a short break before the semis begin on Tuesday 10th July.

After England's incredible win against Sweden on Saturday, it's probably time everyone took a breather...

Advertisement
More like this
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Players of England celebrate their 5-4 victory during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mao Jianjun/China News Service/VCG)

When is the football back on TV?

The football will resume with the first semi-final match (France v Belgium) on Tuesday 10th July. England's match, meanwhile, will be on the evening of Wednesday 11th July. Check the full fixture guide for all the semi-final matches here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement