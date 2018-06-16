Ronaldo often is perceived as distant and arrogant, and that image wasn't helped when the day before his opening game it was revealed that he had reportedly agreed to accept an €18.8 million fine and a suspended jail term to settle tax evasion charges in Spain.

But a simple gesture can change all those preconceptions.

People have been sharing an old clip of Ronaldo interacting with two mascots. It's not from this year's World Cup, but fans have been appreciating it nonetheless.

Lining up for the anthems before kick-off, two mascots who were stood in front of Ronaldo couldn't believe their luck, with the cameras catching the pair of them looking up at Ronaldo beaming.

Ronaldo noticed their smiles, and flashed a grin back at them. A sweet gesture considering the scrutiny he is about to be put under.

Watch the kid on the left as Ronaldo smiles at him.

This isn't the first time Ronaldo has defied expectations. Check out this video of him stepping off the bus to meet a fan before leaving for the World Cup.

Again, small gestures, but enough to win over fans around the world.