"Brazilian Portuguese is very different from Portuguese Portuguese," says Tim Vickery, the BBC's South American football correspondent. "Some people would argue that they’re different languages."

Even BBC commentators regularly use Anglicised pronunciations, although Vickery says this isn't an editorial guideline aimed at not confusing the viewers. "I just think they don't know. But some of [the BBC commentators] have done their homework. Whereas I watched the last Uruguay game on ITV and they massacred the Uruguayan names. Massacred them."

Here's our guide to going one better than Clive Tyldesley and Jonathan Pearce...

JULIO CESAR

Wrong: "Hoolio Says Arr"

Right: "ZHOO-lio SEZZ-uh"

Tim Vickery: "Usually the stress is on the penultimate vowel, but there’s an accent on Júlio."

MARCELO

Wrong: "Marchello"

Right: "Mar-SELL-uh"

Tim Vickery: "The 'o' at the end is kind of swallowed, but it’s there. 'Marchello' is an outrage."

RAMIRES

Wrong: "Ram E Rez"

Right: "HAM-ee-rez"

Tim Vickery: "The R at the start is always an H sound. So the striker you know as Ronaldo is 'Honaldo'."

FRED

Wrong: "Fred"

Right: "FRAY-zhee"

Tim Vickery: "Also, [for Hulk] 'HOO-lky'. In Brazil, 'Wayne Rooney' becomes 'Wayney Rooney'. But sometimes if a vowel is there, they remove it, so Nigerian coach Stephen Keshi is 'Ketch'."

WILLIAN

Wrong: "Willy Anne"

Right: "oo-ILL-yan"

Tim Vickery: "They don’t really have a W, so the W is a kind of 'ui' sound."