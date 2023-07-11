This week’s Radio Times cover is a Women’s World Cup special

For the next three and a half weeks the Women’s World Cup will play a central part in the television schedules as European champions England head Down Under to take on the world’s best.

Is every summer a Great Summer of Sport? It must feel like that sometimes, especially to those television viewers who have never thrilled to the smell of liniment and the roar of the crowd. And the summer of 2023 is no different, what with Wimbledon reaching its climax and another football World Cup on the way.

This marks a watershed moment. Four years ago the Women’s World Cup passed off in France without too many beyond the hardcore fans noticing there was a major international tournament on, even as England made it as far as the semi-finals.

The TV coverage that existed was tucked away on the BBC, found either via the red button or on iPlayer. Now, as the Lionesses prepare to do their stuff on the other side of the world, their games will be watched by millions of fans on the BBC and ITV, despite it being barely past breakfast time.

