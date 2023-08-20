Spain are the designated Team A in the final given the tournament tree to this stage, meaning they were given priority to select their kit for the final – an obvious choice.

However, FIFA rules meant that England couldn't wear their home kit due to clashing, similar navy shorts to Spain.

This wouldn't have been an issue had England been playing in their all-white Euro 2022 kit, but the switch to navy means it cannot be worn alongside Spain in the final.

It's not the worst result for England though, as the men's team famously wore their red change kit in 1966, the date of the first and last World Cup victory for either the men's or women's teams.

Let's face it, if England do go on to win the final, nobody will care about dress sense in the scenes of celebration to follow...

