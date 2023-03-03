A trip to face Championship side Sheffield United at Bramall Lane was the only thing standing between Spurs and a quarter-final place but their 15-year wait for a trophy now looks set to stretch on for another season after Iliman Ndiaye's goal sent the Premier League side crashing out.

There have been fresh calls for Mauricio Pochettino to return to Tottenham and take Antonio Conte's place after Wednesday evening's disastrous FA Cup defeat.

Holding onto fourth place may now be the only salvation for Conte in 2022/23 so with Newcastle and Liverpool hot on their heels, a win against Wolves this weekend looks vital for the Italian coach.

Progress under Julen Lopetegui has stuttered a little in recent weeks at the West Midlands club, with just a draw and two losses in their last three games leaving them just three points above the relegation zone, but they're back at home this weekend.

The north Londoners have enjoyed trips to Molineux in the last few years, winning in five of their last six visits, but it's hard to know which Spurs side are going to show up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Wolves v Tottenham?

Wolves v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 4th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Tottenham kick-off time

Wolves v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Wolves v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Wolves v Tottenham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Wolves v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on 95.6 FM, DAB 11B in the Black Country and Shropshire and 11C in Birmingham, and on Freeview channel 722 but you cannot listen to match coverage online or via the BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wolves v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (23/10) Draw (12/5) Tottenham (6/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.