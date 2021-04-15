What channel is Wolves v Sheffield United Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves will hope three points against all-but-relegated Sheffield United will help raise spirits at Molineux after a tough spring for boss Nuno Espírito Santo.

Saturday’s hosts ended a five-game streak without a win thanks to a 1-0 victory over 18th-placed Fulham last time out – and would pass the heralded 40-point mark by beating Sheffield United here.

The Blades have lost four on the bounce which effectively kills any hope of a dramatic escape from relegation, with just seven Premier League fixtures now remaining.

Since Chris Wilder’s departure the South Yorkshire club have scored just one goal and conceded 12.

Wolves themselves haven’t been overly productive in front of goal recently but they are likely relishing the visit of United this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Sheffield United on TV?

Wolves v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 17th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Sheffield United will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this gameweek including Leeds v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wolves v Sheffield United team news

Wolves: Willy Boly has tested positive for Covid-19 and may not be ready in time for this clash, while Jonny, Raúl Jiménez and Pedro Neto are all out.

Nuno is also without Rúben Neves (Covid) and Fernando Marçal (groin) on Saturday.

Sheffield United: Chris Basham may be fit to start here while Jack Rodwell is out of the treatment room, but Jack Robinson and Jack O’Connell remain sidelined.

Ollie McBurnie could also miss this encounter, and caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom has Billy Sharp and Sander Berge out too.

Wolves v Sheffield United odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Sheffield United

United lasted just over half an hour against Arsenal in their previous game out before being undone through Alexandre Lacazette, as once the first goal went in there was no way back.

Don’t be surprised if Wolves, like Arsenal, take their time imposing their dominance on the game. The hosts should be in front by the break but the tie will only truly open up in the second half.

Whether United can genuinely offer a counter to Wolves’ resolute midfield and stinging forward line remains to be seen. But in all likelihood this game should pass by comfortably for Nuno and his troops.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-0 Sheffield United (13/2 at bet365)

