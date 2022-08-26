Rarely do teams go toe-to-toe with Man City and live to tell the tale, but Eddie Howe's side bloodied the nose of the champions at St James' Park last weekend in a 3-3 draw that summed up everything we love about the English top flight.

Newcastle United are looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season as they head to Molineux to take on Wolves in the first game on Sunday's Premier League TV schedule .

It's a testament to their quality that Newcastle could easily have come away with three points rather than one, but five points from three games represents a strong start to the season for a side that holds high aspirations for the 2022/23 campaign.

Wolves, too, will feel disappointed not to have come away with more from their recent scrap against one of the top six. They created plenty of chances against Tottenham but weren't clinical enough and Harry Kane's header sunk them in North London.

These two will harbour hopes of being the best of the rest in the top flight this season, so whoever wins may feel they've landed an early blow in the race to do so.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Newcastle?

Wolves v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 28th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Nottingham Forest v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Wolves v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wolves v Newcastle team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Podence, Jimenez, Guedes.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Wolves v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Wolves (9/5) Draw (21/10) Newcastle (17/10)*

Our prediction: Wolves v Newcastle

Newcastle haven't quite been the same side on the road as they are at home under Howe, but their hosts have scored just once in three top flight games in 2022/23.

Goal-shy Wolves will need to find a solution to their recent Premier League dry spell because we saw just what Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and co can do last weekend.

A change to the four at the back system and the return of Raul Jimenez could help them do that.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (11/2 at bet365)

