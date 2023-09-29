His suspension should give Kalvin Phillips a rare opportunity to impress, and will offer Wolves a little more hope that Man City's winning run could end at Molineux on Saturday.

Gary O'Neil will also be missing one of his midfield regulars after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde saw red 39 minutes into their 1-1 draw against Luton Town last weekend.

Wolves showed plenty of fight and determination to come away from Kenilworth Road with anything, given they were down to 10 for the best part of an hour, but will need more than that against the best team in the land.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Man City on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Man City?

Wolves v Man City will take place on Saturday 30th September 2023.

Wolves v Man City kick-off time

Wolves v Man City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Man City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Wolves v Man City live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Wolves v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Manchester.

BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Manchester are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game on BBC Radio WM or BBC Radio Manchester online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Wolves v Man City in the USA

You can watch Wolves v Man City live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Wolves v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (8/1) Draw (9/2) Man City (3/10)*

