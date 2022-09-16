With last weekend's game postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the hosts will have had to wait 14 days after their 1-0 win against Southampton for their next taste of competitive action.

Saturday's Premier League TV schedule begins at Molineux where Wolves host Manchester City in the lunchtime kick-off.

While that will have allowed Bruno Lage's squad more time to recharge and recover, it also threatens to derail the momentum they built up in late August and early September – as well as deny them a chance to put an end to their terrible recent record against a Liverpool side that look a little lost right now.

Man City, on the other hand, will have played two Champions League games since their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the start of the month.

They may have dropped points in that game, but a win will still see them take top spot – if only until Arsenal play Brentford the following day.

Then there is the prospect of a cameo for new Wolves ever-entertaining signing, Diego Costa, which surely makes Saturday's contest an unmissable one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Man City on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Man City?

Wolves v Man City will take place on Saturday 17th September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Brentford v Arsenal

What TV channel is Wolves v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Wolves v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Man City team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Guedes, Podence.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Gomez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden.

Wolves v Man City odds

In working partnership with the RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Wolves (17/2) Draw (4/1) Man City (1/3)*

Our prediction: Wolves v Man City

There's no doubt that this is Wolves's biggest test of the season to date, and the fact it will come after 14 days without a game may be a little frustrating for Lage and his squad. They'll be well rested but if a little rust has set in then they could get punished.

Man City's two Champions League games have allowed them to carry over some momentum and they'll arrive at Molineux on Saturday morning full of confidence.

This weekend's game may come too early for a first start for Costa, but he should get a chance to make his debut from the bench, which will no doubt be entertaining.

Despite their strong form recently, it's hard to see the hosts taking anything from Saturday's game.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-3 Man City (11/1 at bet365)

