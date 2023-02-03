This will be the third game between the two teams in less than a month after their FA Cup third round tie required a replay - with the Reds eventually progressing thanks to a 1-0 win at Anfield.

Liverpool's search for a first Premier League win in the new year takes them to Molineux on Saturday as they face an all too familiar foe in Wolves.

That is the only victory Jurgen Klopp's side have managed in six attempts in 2023 and they crashed out of the cup at the hands of Brighton on Sunday.

Wolves' results have not been much better, with a 1-0 win over West Ham in mid-January their only victory this side of New Year's Day, but the performances under new manager Julen Lopetegui has provided supporters with reasons to be cheerful.

Exiting the FA Cup early has allowed the Spanish coach a fortnight to work with his squad on the training ground while a string of January arrivals have strengthened his options so the home side should be raring to go on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 4th February 2023.

Wolves v Liverpool kick-off time

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Liverpool on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there a Wolves v Liverpool live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Wolves v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Wolves v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

