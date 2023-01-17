The Reds and Wolves played out a 2-2 draw at Anfield last week, but Liverpool were one questionable VAR decision away from being knocked out of the competition.

Liverpool travel to Wolves on Tuesday night for their FA Cup third-round replay, with Jurgen Klopp desperate for a response from his players.

Liverpool have struggled in the last couple of weeks, with Klopp's men losing 3-1 at Brentford earlier this month and following that up with a 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

The two defeats leave Liverpool in ninth in the Premier League after 18 games, with the Reds ten points off the top four.

Wolves have improved under new manager Julen Lopetegui and they're now out of the relegation zone after their 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday.

Julen Lopetegui will be desperate for his team to go one better than their draw at Anfield and beat Klopp's out-of-sorts Liverpool side.

When is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 17th January 2023.

Wolves v Liverpool team news

Wolves predicted line-up: Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Neves, Nunes; Traore, Hwang, Jimenez.

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Keita, Elliott; Gakpo, Carvalho, Salah.

Wolves v Liverpool prediction

Despite the odds suggesting Liverpool will win on Tuesday night, it's hard to back Jurgen Klopp's struggling side.

Wolves will have some confidence after their win against relegation rivals West Ham last weekend and they can get a result against the FA Cup holders. A winner in extra time seems very feasible.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Liverpool (6/1 at bet365)

Wolves v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Wolves (13/5) Draw (11/4) Liverpool (19/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

