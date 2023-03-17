Julen Lopetegui's team currently sit 13th in the table with 27 points from the same number of league games and are bidding to bounce back to winning ways after losing 2-1 at Newcastle last weekend.

Wolves can take a big step towards Premier League safety if they beat relegation rivals Leeds at Molineux.

Wolves' promising form in the early weeks of the Lopetegui era was enough to pull them out of the drop zone, but three defeats from the last five games has seen the relegation pack close back in.

Despite a 2-2 draw with high-flying Brighton last weekend, Leeds occupy one of the spots in the drop zone after results went against them.

The Whites were dealt a blow in midweek after key midfielder Tyler Adams suffered a hamstring injury in training, but top scorer Rodrigo could come into the XI after returning from injury as a substitute last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Leeds?

Wolves v Leeds will take place on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Leeds kick-off time

Wolves v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Wolves v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Wolves v Leeds live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Wolves v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Wolves v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (5/4) Draw (11/5) Leeds (23/10)*

Wolves v Leeds prediction

Wolves have shown they are capable of earning three points when it matters under Julen Lopetegui and should make the most of Leeds's poor form on the road.

The absence of Tyler Adams could prove key as the visitors will lack his bite in the middle of the park.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-0 Leeds (13/2 at bet365)

