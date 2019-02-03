A black cat interrupted a Premier League match and this Final Score reporter continued to expertly commentate
Final Score viewers were in for a treat
Rather than be thwarted by snow, it was a cat that halted play during Saturday's Premier League tie between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The black feline held up the match for several minutes as stewards attempted to chase him off the pitch – with the entire episode expertly covered by commentator John Acres.
The Final Score reporter narrated the events for nearly two minutes, skilfully describing to listeners how the pitch invader was making a run towards the goal.
"Is he going to end up in the back of the net? No, he's just gone wide... Skirted across the six-yard box, stopped, has a look around, eyes up the Everton fans, sees a steward, the steward sees him, is the steward going to try and catch the cat?"
And so it continued, as the cat "jink[ed] one way, then the other" before eventually being herded off the pitch so play could resume.
The episode provided some much-needed light relief for Everton fans who might have hoped the black cat would bring their team some good luck; instead they finished the home match 3-1 down, leaving them 9th in the table.
Wolves, meanwhile, were full of beans – even taking the opportunity to drop some criminally bad cat puns on Twitter.