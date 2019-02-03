The Final Score reporter narrated the events for nearly two minutes, skilfully describing to listeners how the pitch invader was making a run towards the goal.

"Is he going to end up in the back of the net? No, he's just gone wide... Skirted across the six-yard box, stopped, has a look around, eyes up the Everton fans, sees a steward, the steward sees him, is the steward going to try and catch the cat?"

And so it continued, as the cat "jink[ed] one way, then the other" before eventually being herded off the pitch so play could resume.

The episode provided some much-needed light relief for Everton fans who might have hoped the black cat would bring their team some good luck; instead they finished the home match 3-1 down, leaving them 9th in the table.

Wolves, meanwhile, were full of beans – even taking the opportunity to drop some criminally bad cat puns on Twitter.