What channel is Wolves v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton travel to Wolves knowing they are on the brink of securing Premier League football next season.

An impressive 2-0 win against Leeds last time out opened up a 10-point gap to the relegation places, but Graham Potter won’t be easing the pressure on his players just yet with four Premier League fixtures to go.

Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom in their most recent outing, with their season ending in frustration for fans and a mid-table finish on the horizon.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s focus now appears to be on giving his younger players a run out as he starts to look at who could feature in his plans for next season.

Brighton and Wolves played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture in January as the Seagulls came from two goals down to rescue a point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Brighton on TV?

Wolves v Brighton will take place on Sunday 9th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Brighton will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester City v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 8th May.

What TV channel is Wolves v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One from 11:45am.

How to live stream Wolves v Brighton online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Brighton team news

Wolves: Fabio Silva, Vitinha and Owen Otasowie were all handed starts against West Brom and could feature again.

Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho are all hoping to play a part in Wolves’ final four fixtures but Jonny and Pedro Neto won’t be returning this season due to injury.

Brighton: Brighton may be without Adam Lallana for a second game in a row due to a calf injury.

Percy Tau has recovered from a tight hamstring he picked up last month and could return to the squad after missing out against Leeds.

Wolves v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Brighton

Brighton won’t be resting on their laurels until mathematically safe and should take the game to Wolves.

Danny Welbeck netted a stunning strike against Leeds in his last outing and Potter could once again be relying on the former Arsenal man to deliver a moment of brilliance to change the game.

Wolves have not posed the same goal threat up front since Raul Jimenez’s injury in November and, based on current form of both sides, this one doesn’t look set to produce six goals like their last meeting.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Brighton (6/1 at bet365)

