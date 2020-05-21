Bundesliga fixtures on TV this weekend

However, bigger tests lie ahead for Dortmund with a midweek clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

Lucien Favre’s men must first navigate a clash with Wolfsburg, with a victory ramping up the pressure on Bayern ahead of the table-toppers’ meeting.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolfsburg v Dortmund game on TV and online.

What time is Wolfsburg v Dortmund?

Wolfsburg v Dortmund will kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday 23rd May 2020.

Watch Wolfsburg v Dortmund on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream Wolfsburg v Dortmund online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolfsburg v Dortmund prediction

Dortmund have no reason to fear the rest of their season. As things stand, the title is out of their hands and they simply need to just keep turning up to win their games.

The lack of a boisterous crowd at Wolfsburg could reduce this one to a battle of quality, and Dortmund should come out on top on those terms.

Still, Wolfsburg boast a mean defence who will seek to frustrate and harass Haaland up top. The question is: will they succeed?

Prediction: Wolfsburg 0-1 Dortmund