Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)(4) v Sabine Lisicki (GER)(23) - 2nd on Centre Court

Sabine Lisicki has been the darling of this year's tournament, her smiling demeanour and powerful game delighting the crowds as she ousted overwhelming favourite Serena Williams in the fourth round. On Tuesday she dispatched with Laura Robson's conqueror, Kaia Kanepi, in straight sets to set up a clash with fourth seed, Agnieszka Radwanska, who overcame Li Na in a tricky three-set showdown. Last year's Polish finalist is now the highest ranked player left in the tournament and, with experience on her side, will fancy her chances when she steps out on court this afternoon. But 23-year-old Lisicki is a crowd favourite and her form coming into today's match should not be under-estimated. With both players desperate to reach the final, this could be an epic few hours of tennis out on Centre Court.

Advertisement

Today's Wimbledon coverage begins at 12:30pm on BBC2 and 1:45pm on BBC1