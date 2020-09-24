The Scottish side have a strong track record in Europe under Steven Gerrard and will hope their recent experiences will give them the edge in this clash.

Willem II finished fifth in the Eredivisie last season and sailed into the third qualifying round after defeating Progres Niederkorn 5-0 in their last European outing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Willem II v Rangers game on TV and online.

When is Willem II v Rangers on TV?

Willem II v Rangers will take place on Thursday 24th September 2020.

Europa League games return to their usual Thursday night slot following an August onslaught on fixtures throughout the week.

What time is kick-off?

Willem II v Rangers will kick off at 8pm – the match closely follow Shkendija v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Willem II v Rangers on?

Unfortunately the game won’t be shown live on TV this evening, but it will be live streamed for you to watch via a laptop, tablet or mobile device.

How to live stream Willem II v Rangers online

The game will be exclusively streamed live online via RangersTV.

It will cost a one-off fee of £9.99, regardless of whether you already subscribe to the service.

Willem II v Rangers team news

Willem II confirmed XI: TBC

Rangers confirmed XI: TBC

Our prediction: Willem II v Rangers

There have been easier games at this stage of the competition, but Willem II are nothing Rangers can't handle.

The Dutch side's task became tougher this week with up to six regular first-team stars missing through injury.

Gerrard will expect his men to make the most of their unlucky opposition's injury crisis and come through unscathed.

Our prediction: Willem II 0-2 Rangers

