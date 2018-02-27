FA Cup 5th round replay live on TV

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday

8pm BBC2, Tuesday 27th February

Kick-off 8.05pm

Coverage of the fifth-round replay, which takes place at Liberty Stadium.

The original tie at Hillsborough ended in 0-0 draw, meaning the Swans face a third consecutive replay in this season's competition, having also needed two attempts to progress past Wolverhampton Wanderers and Notts County respectively, though a repeat of the 8-1 shellacking they bestowed on the Magpies in round four seems unlikely.