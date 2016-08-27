What time is Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool on TV?
And how can you watch one of the biggest Premier League games of the weekend?
Published: Saturday, 27 August 2016 at 8:58 am
Liverpool travel to White Hart Lane this Saturday (27th August) lunchtime to face a Tottenham Hotspur side who have won one and drawn one so far this season. Spurs need to win big games like these if they are to have a chance of another top three finish in the Premier League, but Liverpool will also be keen to stamp their authority on the season early in what looks set to be a splendid match.
The game is broadcast live on Sky Sports 1 today, with coverage beginning at 11.30am and kick off at 12.30pm.
The match will be available to stream for Sky subscribers on Sky Go and is available on NOW TV with either a sports pass or a one match subscription.
