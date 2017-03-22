England travel to Dortmund for an international friendly against Germany this Wednesday 22 March, just over a year on from their 3-2 win over the World Cup winners, arguably Roy Hodgson's finest moment in charge.

A lot has happened since then, of course, from Euro humiliation to the fallout over Sam Allardyce's sacking. Can now-permanent manager Gareth Southgate find some reasons to smile ahead of their World Cup qualifier this weekend?