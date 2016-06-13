What Euro 2016 matches are on TV today, Monday 13 June?
Watch the Republic of Ireland's first match of the tournament, highly fancied Belgium play Italy and Spain v Czech Republic live on ITV and BBC
The Euro 2016 group stages continue with three more matches this Monday live on the BBC and ITV.
Spain face the Czech Republic, aiming to recover after their World Cup debacle. The Republic of Ireland play their first match of the tournament against Sweden, while Group E heavyweights Belgium and Italy face off.
Check out the full details for all today's matches below, or go to the full TV coverage guide to Euro 2016 for more information.
Euro 2016 live on TV – Monday 13 June
Spain v Czech Republic Group D: 1.30pm ITV (kick-off 2pm)
Republic of Ireland v Sweden Group E: 4.30pm BBC1 (kick-off 5pm)
Belgium v Italy Group E: 7.35pm BBC1 (kick-off 8pm)