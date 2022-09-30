Rumours are starting to circle about David Moyes' future, and time may well be running out for him to turn the Hammers' fortunes around.

With the international break done, the Premier League TV schedule returns this weekend and two of the division's early strugglers, West Ham United and Wolves, meet in east London in the Saturday evening game.

Back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Everton have left the hosts in the relegation zone with just four points from their first seven games, though with fixtures set to come thick and fast over the next six weeks, a winning run would see them fly up the table toward where they want to be.

Their visitors haven't fared much better, sitting one place and two points above them in 17th, but it is hard to read too much into their 3-0 defeat to Man City ahead of the international break – particularly given they played most of it with 10 men.

Bruno Lage's side have had their bright spots but have struggled in front of goal – with injuries to first-choice forwards Raul Jimenez and Sasa Kalajdzic making things tough.

Diego Costa has been brought in as cover and having had the international break to build up his fitness, he could be set to make his debut on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Wolves on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is West Ham v Wolves?

West Ham v Wolves will take place on Saturday 1st October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Wolves will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Arsenal v Tottenham.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is West Ham v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Wolves team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Cornet; Antonio

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Jonny, Mosquera, Kilman, Aït-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Guedes, Podence

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

West Ham v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (10/11) Draw (5/2) Wolves (16/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Wolves

Finding the net has been an issue for both West Ham and Wolves, who are the joint-lowest scorers in the division with just three all season, which suggests it could be a tight game on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Costa can be the answer to the visitors' problems while Moyes has a host of attacking options available to him – it will be about selecting the right forward line to get the job done and, if some reports are to be believed, save his job.

More like this

Both clubs will be hoping to start the busy post-international break period with a victory but they may have to settle for a score draw.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-1 Wolves (6/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.