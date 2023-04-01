The two teams head into the latest round of Premier League action in the drop zone, with the Hammers in 18th on 24 points and the Saints propping up the pack on 23 points.

West Ham and Southampton face off in a relegation six-pointer at the London Stadium this weekend.

West Ham have at least one game in hand on all of their relegation rivals and David Moyes will be eager to get some more points on the board before the resumption of the Europa Conference League further congests their fixture list.

Southampton have earned eight points from six games since Ruben Selles replaced Nathan Jones in the dugout, although the Saints are running out of time having played two games more than the Hammers.

Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Ward-Prowse and Jan Bednarek were on target in a 3-2 victory for the visitors in last season's fixture and a repeat result would get Selles's side off the foot of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Southampton on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Southampton?

West Ham v Southampton will take place on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

West Ham v Southampton kick-off time

West Ham v Southampton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to West Ham v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

West Ham v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (TBC) Draw (TBC) Southampton (TBC)*

