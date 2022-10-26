The Hammers have won all four of their European games this season, scoring nine goals in the process. They sit six points ahead of Silkeborg in second ahead of Thursday's showdown.

West Ham know a point at home against Silkeborg on Thursday night will see them top their Europa Conference League group with a game in hand.

David Moyes' men have won five of their last seven games in all competitions and their performances have improved after a slow start to the campaign.

Danish side Silkeborg are two points ahead of Anderlecht in third so they'll be desperate to avoid defeat at the London Stadium.

Silkeborg then face off against Anderlecht in their final Group B game, which will decide who progresses alongside West Ham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Silkeborg on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Silkeborg?

West Ham v Silkeborg will take place on Thursday 27th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Silkeborg will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Europa Conference League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is West Ham v Silkeborg on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Silkeborg online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Silkeborg team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna; Coufal, Rice, Lanzini, Emerson; Fornals, Bowen, Antonio.



Silkeborg predicted XI: Larsen; Sonne, Salquist, Felix, Klitten; Kiynge, Gojani, Thordarson; Jorgensen, Helenius, Kusk.



Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

West Ham v Silkeborg odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Silkeborg

West Ham come into this one on the back of their impressive 2-0 win against Bournemouth on Monday night. David Moyes will likely make a few changes to his line-up, however the Hammers should have more than enough to beat Silkeborg.

The away side will fancy their chances of scoring but they shouldn't cause West Ham too many problems.

Our prediction: West Ham 3-1 Silkeborg (11/1 at bet365)

