The Red Devils, who recorded a 1-0 success in last October's reverse fixture before a 3-1 victory in the FA Cup fifth round at the start of March, will once again be without Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane due to foot and ankle injuries respectively.

Manchester United are short of options at the heart of defence as Erik ten Hag's team chase a third win of the season against West Ham.

Scott McTominay missed Thursday's dramatic 1-0 defeat at Brighton but the midfielder is close to returning after a seven-game absence, while winger Alejandro Garnacho is likely to be available before the end of the season.

West Ham boss David Moyes is also missing a key defender as he welcomes his former club to the London Stadium.

Kurt Zouma sat out Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City after damaging ankle ligaments against Crystal Palace last weekend, but centre-back Nayef Aguerd and midfield pair Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek should be available after missing the trip to the Etihad Stadium due to illness.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for West Ham v Man Utd.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is West Ham v Man Utd?

West Ham v Man Utd will kick off at 7pm on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Man Utd team news

West Ham predicted line-up: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio.

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

West Ham v Man Utd prediction

West Ham are a difficult team to get a handle on. The 4-0 rout of Bournemouth has been followed by three defeats and there is the potential for Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final to play on the minds of a few players.

More like this

Crucially, the Hammers have lost their last two meetings at home to Manchester United – as well as two matches at Old Trafford this season – so the visitors are fancied to come out on top in a tight game between two sides with plenty to play for.

Erik ten Hag's team were one of the form sides in the Premier League before the defeat at Brighton and a top-four finish is within their sights.

Marcus Rashford has netted in the Red Devils' last two league fixtures with West Ham and gets the the nod to score once again.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-2 Man Utd (14/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Ham (12/5) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (21/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.