What channel is Man City v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will hope to close the gap on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League but face a stern test against high-flying West Ham this weekend.

City recorded an assured 2-1 victory over PSG – and their deadly frontline of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar – during the midweek Champions League matches.

Pep Guardiola will be desperate to fight on multiple fronts once again this term. The Champions League has been an elusive goal for City, but he won’t let focus slip from the Premier League.

West Ham are also flying on all fronts as they sit fourth in the Premier League table with a third of the season behind us.

The Hammers won again on the continent this week to nudge their record up to four wins and a draw out of five Europa League clashes, but like Guardiola, David Moyes knows the importance of his team keeping their eyes on the Premier League prize.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man City v West Ham?

Man City v West Ham will take place on Sunday 28th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Man Utd on Sunday evening.

What TV channel is Man City v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man City v West Ham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v West Ham team news

Man City predicted XI: TBC

West Ham predicted XI: TBC

Man City v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Man City v West Ham

City haven’t quite looked as explosive in 2021/22, and maybe that’s understandable after allowing Sergio Aguero to leave without finding a replacement.

However, they have looked fearsome in recent weeks. They’re still waiting on the likes of Jack Grealish to hit fifth gear, but Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and the like have all stepped up to prove City’s quality throughout the team.

West Ham recorded a big win over Liverpool before the international break and can’t be ruled out from making an impact here, but City’s swagger is growing.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 West Ham (8/1 at bet365)

