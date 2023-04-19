The Hammers boss has made the most of his squad in this season's continental competition, but their last-eight tie with Gent is in the balance after a 1-1 draw in last week's first leg in Belgium, while crucial Premier League fixtures are on the horizon.

David Moyes must decide whether to shuffle the pack once again as West Ham bid to reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Striker Danny Ings, who opened the scoring in Belgium before Hugo Cuypers levelled, could be restored to the XI after being an unused substitute in last Sunday's 2-2 draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal, with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and midfielder Flynn Downes also in contention to start.

Defensive duo Nayef Aguerd and Angelo Ogbonna missed the Gunners match due to minor injuries and will need to prove their fitness before being considered for selection.

Gent have no new injury problems from last week's meeting, but Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side are winless in their last three games after being held to a 1-1 draw by Mechelen in their latest fixture at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for West Ham v Gent.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is West Ham v Gent?

West Ham v Gent will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 20th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Gent team news

West Ham predicted line-up: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Emerson; Downes, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma.

Gent predicted line-up: Roef; Piaskowski, Okumu, Torunarigha; Castro-Montes, Kums, De Sart, Hong, Fofana; Cuypers, Orban.

West Ham v Gent prediction

West Ham delivered a disappointing display in last week's first leg but morale should be high after battling back to gain a point against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Hammers will need to score first to force the visitors onto the front foot as they are likely to sit back and play on the counter, although the Premier League side have enough attacking threat to grab that all-important goal.

More like this

Gent's away form in this season's Europa Conference League is poor, with one win from six games on the road, although that sole victory was an emphatic 4-1 success at Istanbul Basaksehir in the last round.

A tense affair is likely, but West Ham should get the job done.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-0 Gent (6/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Gent odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Ham (8/13) Draw (14/5) Gent (19/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.