One win could spring them up into seventh with Manuel Pellegrini negotiating a solid first season in east London.

West Ham’s stunning comeback from 3-1 down against Huddersfield to win 4-3 before the international break will give them plenty of confidence for the final run-in.

Everton’s results are gradually picking up following a miserable patch of form that sunk them into the bottom half.

More like this

They shocked Chelsea 2-0 in their last match and will hope to use it as a stepping stone back into form and the top half of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Everton game on TV and online.

What time is the West Ham v Everton game?

West Ham v Everton will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 30th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream West Ham v Everton

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

West Ham are the most unpredictable team in the league.

Despite their cosy league position, they haven’t won back-to-back Premier League games since mid-December.

On the other hand, Everton haven’t triumphed in consecutive matches since October.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Everton

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.