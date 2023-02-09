The Hammers, who are managed by Paul Konchesky, held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw in the Women's Super League last weekend to leave them seventh in the table.

West Ham face Chelsea on Thursday night in their League Cup semi-final with a place against Arsenal in the final up for grabs.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are top of the league after 12 games, with Emma Hayes's side boasting a two-point lead on Manchester United in second.

The Blues come into this one on the back of their 3-2 win against London rivals Tottenham, with Guro Reiten's goal proving the winner.

Chelsea are hoping to reach a fourth consecutive League Cup final to book a date with Arsenal, who beat Manchester City 1-0 in extra time on Wednesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Chelsea?

West Ham v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 9th February 2023.

West Ham v Chelsea kick-off time

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 7:15pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Chelsea on?

West Ham v Chelsea will be shown live on the BBC Red Button.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream West Ham v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the West Ham v Chelsea game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

West Ham v Chelsea odds

West Ham v Chelsea prediction

It's hard to see anything but a Chelsea win as the Blues look to book their place in a fourth consecutive League Cup final.

West Ham will put up a solid fight and they'll be tough to beat. However, Chelsea's quality should shine through.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-2 Chelsea (15/2 at bet365)

