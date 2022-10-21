David Moyes' side had won four in a row in all competitions before their 1-1 draw at Southampton, which was followed by a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in the week.

West Ham's form has started to turn after a disappointing beginning to their campaign and they host Bournemouth as part of Monday's Premier League TV schedule .

Despite losing at Anfield, the Hammers were stubborn and they had chances to get something out of the game, most notably Jarrod Bowen's penalty which was saved by Alisson.

Moyes will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways, but Bournemouth are a different team under Gary O'Neill.

Bournemouth's defeat against Southampton on Wednesday night was their first loss under interim manager O'Neill and the Cherries are hard to beat under the ex-West Ham midfielder.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Bournemouth?

West Ham v Bournemouth will take place on Monday 24th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Bournemouth will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Bournemouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Bournemouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Bournemouth team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Benrahma, Bowen, Scamacca.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Sensei; Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Fredericks; Billing, Christie, Solanke.



West Ham v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (8/15) Draw (10/3) Bournemouth (19/4)*

Our prediction: West Ham v Bournemouth

West Ham lost at Liverpool but they could have easily come away from Anfield with a point at least.

David Moyes will be relatively upbeat after that and his players will be confident despite Bournemouth's turn in form.

Gary O'Neill will set up his side to be hard to beat but West Ham should have enough to take all three points.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth (8/1 at bet365)

