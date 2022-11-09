The Hammers have fought hard on multiple fronts and will hope to round off 2022 with progression in the Carabao Cup.

West Ham are trying to salvage a poor start to the season as they prepare for the World Cup break.

David Moyes' men face Blackburn in the third round and won't take their opponents lightly going into this one.

West Ham won every game in their Europa Conference League group, but have stuttered in the Premier League. They sit 16th, though one victory could take them to 11th.

Blackburn sit second in the Championship table with a remarkable record of not drawing a single league game in 2022/23 so far. Their record stands at 12 wins, eight defeats and nothing in between.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Blackburn?

West Ham v Blackburn will take place on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Blackburn will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Blackburn on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there an West Ham v Blackburn live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

West Ham v Blackburn team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Palmieri; Soucek, Downes; Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio



Blackburn predicted XI: Pears; Carter, Hyam, S. Wharton, Pickering; Morton, A. Wharton; Hedges, Dack, Dolan; Vale



West Ham v Blackburn odds

West Ham (4/11) Draw (17/4) Blackburn (7/1)*

Our prediction: West Ham v Blackburn

Games between high-flying Championship teams and struggling Premier League opposition always make for compelling viewing. However, West Ham do boast a strong range of options from the bench and have proven they can do the business away from the Premier League spotlight this season.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 Blackburn (11/2 at bet365)

