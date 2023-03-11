The 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the end of February gave Moyes some much-needed breathing room but a late collapse against Man Utd at Old Trafford last week followed by Saturday's 4-0 drubbing at Brighton means the Hammers are out of the FA Cup and sit 16th, one point clear of the relegation zone, which has sparked fresh rumours about the future of the experienced coach.

Patience appears to be wearing thin for David Moyes at West Ham United but the Scot remains in charge for the visit of Aston Villa on Sunday.

West Ham will be relieved to be back at the London Stadium this weekend but they have a quick turnaround after Thursday's trip to Cyprus to take on AEK Larnaca in the knock-out stages of the Europa Conference League.

Things look considerably brighter for Sunday's visitors and Unai Emery. Back-to-back wins have allowed the 11th-placed Villans to move 12 points clear of the bottom three and will have calmed any relegation fears among supporters.

History is against Aston Villa, who head to the nation's capital in search of their first win against West Ham since 2015 and first ever at the London Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Aston Villa?

West Ham v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 12th March 2023.

West Ham v Aston Villa kick-off time

West Ham v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there a West Ham v Aston Villa live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Listen to West Ham v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on 95.6 FM, DAB 11B in the Black Country and Shropshire and 11C in Birmingham, and on Freeview channel 722 but you cannot listen to match coverage online or via the BBC Sounds app.

