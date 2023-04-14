The two London clubs are fighting battles at opposite ends of the Premier League as we near the end of the 2022/23 campaign – with the Gunners battling Man City for the title and their hosts one of nine sides under the threat of relegation.

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they head across the capital to face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal escaped Anfield with a 2-2 draw last weekend, with Aaron Ramsdale forced into some vital saves late on, but will know that they have to bounce back with a victory on Sunday as their title rivals are in ominous form.

West Ham gave themselves a little bit of breathing room with a 1-0 win against Fulham last weekend but things are still very tight in the relegation battle.

David Moyes's side are just three points above the drop zone and with some tough games to come, starting with Arsenal on Sunday, their future is far from secure.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for West Ham v Arsenal.

When is West Ham v Arsenal?

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 16th April 2023.

West Ham v Arsenal team news

West Ham predicted line-up: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Ings, Antonio

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

West Ham v Arsenal prediction

Bukayo Saka has promised a response from him and his teammates at the London Stadium on Sunday, which doesn't bode well for their hosts.

They showed bottle to hold on for what could prove to be a vital draw at Anfield and should have too much for a West Ham side still struggling to find top gear.

The Hammers may have beaten wobbling Fulham and relegation rivals Southampton in recent games but Arsenal are the Premier League leaders for a reason – something they're likely to serve a reminder of this weekend.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-3 Arsenal (11/1 at bet365)

West Ham v Arsenal odds

West Ham (5/1) Draw (16/5) Arsenal (11/20)*

