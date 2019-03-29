West Brom have won both of their games since then without conceding a goal including a 3-0 win over Swansea.

Caretaker boss James Shan will continue to steer the team and will give him every chance to succeed in the final stages of the campaign.

Birmingham are in turmoil ahead of the Midlands derby clash.

They have lost four games in a row and an EFL investigation is underway following the club’s breach of the league’s financial limits.

Boss Garry Monk will be desperate to provide a ray of light for his supporters though slim hopes of a late play-off surge appear to have been extinguished.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Birmingham game on TV and online.

What time is the West Brom v Birmingham game?

West Brom v Birmingham will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 29th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream West Brom v Birmingham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

It would take a remarkable turn of events for West Brom to start challenging for an automatic promotion spot.

Instead, this is Shan’s time to find his strongest team, strongest system and craft them into an effective unit in time for the playoffs.

Times are bleak at Birmingham and it will be a tough ask for them to leave the Hawthorns with a reward.

Prediction: West Brom 2-0 Birmingham

