Dublin's Aviva Stadium has also been chosen as one of the 13 host cities. The Republic of Ireland will host three group games and one round of 16 match, while Glasgow's Hampden Park has also been selected to host three group games and either a last 16 match.

The pan-European tournament will climax in England, after Wembley Stadium was chosen ahead of Germany's Allianz Arena to host the final three games of the tournament.

Because there is no single host, all teams will have to qualify and there is a risk that a host country will not be competing in the tournament.

Wales were left disappointed after the Millennium Stadium was unsuccessful in its bid to host Euro football.

This will be the first major international tournament to be staged in England since Euro 96, although the duties of hosting will be shared across 13 different cities in Europe. This is the first time the tournament has been held in this way, and has been billed as a celebration of football's European governing body Uefa's 60th anniversary.

Germany, Azerbaijan, Russia and Italy will each host a quarter final and three group stage matches. Denmark, Romania, the Netherlands, Spain, Hungary and Belgium join Ireland and Scotland in hosting one round of 16 game and three group stage matches.