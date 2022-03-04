Their 95th-minute winner against Wolves could be a massive goal in the race for fourth place and means they've now won three on the bounce.

Arsenal have an opportunity to strengthen their top four credentials when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Sunday as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

The Gunners have three games in hand over fourth-placed Manchester United and a win could see them leapfrog Ralf Rangnick's side ahead of the Manchester derby, which kicks off later on Sunday afternoon.

They'll be facing a Watford side with renewed confidence, however, after Roy Hodgson's side held Man Utd to a goalless draw last weekend.

The Hornets rode their luck at times but picked up a point that leaves them three points back from 17th-placed Everton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Watford v Arsenal?

Watford v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 6th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v West Ham on Saturday.

What TV channel is Watford v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Watford v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Watford v Arsenal team news

Watford predicted XI: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley; Sarr, Dennis, King

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Our prediction: Watford v Arsenal

That Watford were able to secure a point last weekend was as much due to Man Utd's poor finishing as it was their own tireless defensive work but the result will have instilled new belief in the squad.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, Mikel Arteta's side will arrive at Vicarage Road high in confidence and well-rested after 10 days without a game.

Arsenal are going to generate chances and after striking late against Wolves, you'd back them to convert them.

Our prediction: Watford 0-2 Arsenal (13/2 at Bet365)

