From the expression on his face, it's hard to be sure exactly what Cristiano Ronaldo thought of Manchester United supporters' airborne plea for him to come "home" to Old Trafford this weekend. But the video below of the Real Madrid and former United forward watching a banner being pulled across the skies above the Bernabéu Stadium during Real's game with Villareal on Saturday certainly doesn't suggest he is about to run off the pitch and pack his bags.

Advertisement

The stunt was organised and funded, at a cost of £3,000, by fan group United Reel, and has been hailed by some supporters as "embarrassing", "cringeworthy" and a waste of money. Judging by Ronaldo's reaction, they may not be alone...