The Foxes have been dismal since action returned following the World Cup, with Brendan Rodgers' men losing five of their eight games in all competitions. Their only two wins have come in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup against Gillingham and MK Dons.

Premier League side Leicester travel to Walsall of League Two on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Leicester were unlucky not to land a surprise win against the in-form Brighton last weekend, however, Evan Ferguson netted an 88th minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw.

Walsall have impressed in spells this season and they're 11th in League One after winning three of their last five outings. They're just five points off Salford in fifth, with Walsall boasting two games in hand on their rivals.

Walsall won at League Two's Stockport County in the FA Cup third round to set up the Leicester clash on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Walsall v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Walsall v Leicester?

Walsall v Leicester will take place on Saturday 28th January 2023.

Walsall v Leicester kick-off time

Walsall v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Walsall v Leicester on?

Walsall v Leicester will be shown live on the BBC Red Button.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Walsall v Leicester online

You can also live stream the Walsall v Leicester game online via iPlayer.

Walsall v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Walsall (13/2) Draw (4/1) Leicester (2/5)*

Walsall v Leicester prediction

It's hard to see anything but a comfortable Leicester win, despite their poor form recently.

Brendan Rodgers will likely start James Maddison after his return to fitness and he's crucial in making the Foxes tick.

Our prediction: Walsall 1-3 Leicester (11/1 at bet365)

