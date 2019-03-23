They were held to a 0-0 stalemate at Oakwell by the Black Cats before Doncaster forced them to share the points again last Friday.

Barnsley are now just two points clear of Sunderland – who have a game in hand – and will be desperate to make every game count in their bid for a swift return to the Championship.

Kieffer Moore’s season-ending concussion appears to have knocked Barnsley while star midfielder Cameron McGeehan is serving a retrospective three-game ban for stamping.

Walsall had enjoyed a three-game unbeaten run before back-to-back defeats against Portsmouth and Sunderland.

What time is the Walsall v Barnsley game?

Walsall v Barnsley will kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday 23rd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Walsall v Barnsley

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Walsall may be floundering in the League One relegation battle, but their performances have been solid, despite results suggesting otherwise, in their last two games against tough opponents.

Barnsley have understandably struggled for goals in the wake of Moore’s injury.

They have been unable to find the net in four of their last six games but Walsall’s generous defence means the Tykes should be able to scrape a win.

Prediction: Walsall 0-1 Barnsley

