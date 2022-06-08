The 1-0 victory over Ukraine ensured that later this year Wales will play in their first World Cup since 1958 and just the second one in their history.

There'll be a celebratory atmosphere at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday night as Wales host the Netherlands in their first match since their qualification for Qatar 2022 was confirmed.

It was a monumental moment but Robert Page will need to get his players refocused ahead of their second Nations League game in Group A4.

Having been promoted in the last campaign, Wales now find themselves alongside the Netherlands, Poland, and Belgium while it's the former who travel to Cardiff on Wednesday.

The Dutch do so as table toppers after an impressive 4-1 victory against Belgium so the hosts are going to have their work cut out for them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Netherlands on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Wales v Netherlands?

Wales v Netherlands will take place on Wednesday 8th June 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Netherlands will kick off at 7:45pm.

There's plenty of Nations League on TV action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Wales v Netherlands on?

The match will be televised on BOX Nation (via Premier Sports) from 7:35pm and on s4c from 7:25pm for the Welsh language broadcast.

How to live stream Wales v Netherlands online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app and via the s4c website for Welsh language viewers.

Wales v Netherlands team news

Wales predicted XI: Ward; Ampadu, Rodon, Mepham; Roberts, Levitt, Morrell, Burns; Johnson, Moore, Thomas

Netherlands predicted XI: Cillessen; Timber, Vrij, de Ligt; Blind, Koopmeiners, de Jong, Til, Hateboer; Depay, Gakpo

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Wales v Netherlands odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (11/2) Draw (31/10) Netherlands (1/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Wales v Netherlands

With a first World Cup since 1958 secure, the Cardiff City Stadium should be rocking for the visit of Netherlands on Wednesday evening but Page's side are going to need more than just home advantage to come away from this one with all three points.

Louis van Gaal's side made it 10 games unbeaten with their comprehensive victory over Belgium, which highlights what a serious proposition this Dutch team are. They will be ready to punish the hosts if they're still celebrating Sunday's win.

These are the sort of matches that Wales want to be playing in but Wednesday evening could be a reminder of just how tough facing the continent's top teams can be.

If nothing else, it will be good World Cup prep.

Our prediction: Wales 1-3 Netherlands (12/1 at Bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.