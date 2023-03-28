Croatia were dominating the game on Saturday night before Nathan Broadhead scored in the 93rd minute – with Wales's only shot on target – to steal a point.

Wales snatched a point against Croatia last time out in their first Euro 2024 qualifier, but Rob Page's men will be looking to secure a win against Latvia on Tuesday.

Wales had just 33 per cent possession and four shots, however it should be a different task against Latvia on Tuesday night.

Latvia are ranked 133rd in the world and they come into this on the back of their 3-2 defeat against Republic of Ireland last week.

Wales will be desperate to secure their first Euro 2024 qualifier win in their post-Gareth Bale era and they have a perfect opportunity against Latvia.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Wales v Latvia.

When is Wales v Latvia?

Wales v Latvia will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 28th March 2023.

Wales v Latvia team news

Wales predicted line-up: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Ampadu, Morrell; Wilson, Ramsey, James; Moore.

Latvia predicted line-up: Steinbors; Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Balodis, Sorokins; Ikauniekis, Tobers, Zjuzins, Ciganiks; Uldrikis, Gutkovskis.

Wales v Latvia prediction

It's hard to see anything but a Wales victory as Rob Page's men should have more than enough to beat Latvia.

Wales have an impressive home record, however Latvia could get on the scoresheet like they have done in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Our prediction: Wales 2-1 Latvia (9/1 at bet365)

