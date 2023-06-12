Rob Page's men drew their opening Group D game in Croatia back in March thanks to Nathan Broadhead's 93rd-minute goal before Kieffer Moore netted the winner in a 1-0 victory against Latvia.

Wales will look to build on their impressive start to Euro 2024 qualifying as they host Armenia on Friday night.

Wales are second behind Croatia in Group D and they'll fancy their chances of picking up another win against Armenia, who are 97th in the FIFA rankings.

Armenia have lost their only Euro 2024 qualifier so far, with Oleksandr Petrakov's side losing 2-1 at home to Turkey.

Wales host Armenia on Friday and they'll then turn their attention to facing Turkey on Monday evening in Samsun, where the winner will likely join Croatia in the top two of Group D.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Armenia on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Wales v Armenia?

Wales v Armenia will take place on Friday 16th June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wales v Armenia kick-off time

Wales v Armenia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Armenia on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay 2, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Wales v Armenia online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wales v Armenia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (4/11) Draw (7/2) Armenia (7/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.