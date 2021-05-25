What channel is Villarreal v Man Utd Europa League final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Europa League final takes place this week, with Manchester United on the brink of lifting the trophy for the second time in five seasons when they take on Villarreal.

United destroyed Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their semi-final tie to put one foot in the final. They have been favourites to win the competition throughout the knockout rounds and booked their place in the final despite falling to a 3-2 defeat in the second leg.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to win a trophy with United and will be determined to shake that record with a convincing win here.

Villarreal finished seventh in La Liga this term but have been impressive throughout the continental competition this season.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery defeated his old team in the semi-finals and boasts an unprecedented record of being the only manager to win this competition three years in a row with Sevilla between 2013 and 2016, while he finished runner up with Arsenal in 2019.

When is Villarreal v Man Utd on TV?

Villarreal v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 26th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Villarreal v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

The Europa League final is followed by the Champions League final between Man City and Chelsea coming on Saturday night.

What TV channel is Villarreal v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game for free on your TV after BT announced coverage of the game would be shown live on their website and YouTube channel for no cost.

The game will also be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Villarreal v Man Utd online

Check out the BT Sport website and YouTube channels on the day of the game and you’ll be able to watch the whole thing for free.

From there, you will be able to connect and cast the broadcast from a host of devices to your TV.

Villarreal v Man Utd team news

Villarreal: Samuel Chukwueze – who picked up an assist against Arsenal – is likely to miss the game with a hamstring issue while on-loan Tottenham defender Juan Foyth is also an injury doubt.

Vicente Iborra remains sidelined, while Carlos Bacca and Paco Alcacer are battling to start up front next to Gerard Moreno.

Man Utd: Harry Maguire is a major doubt to win his fitness battle but could make the bench. Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly are in competition to partner Victor Lindelof at the back.

David De Gea looks set to start ahead of Dean Henderson, while Edinson Cavani is likely to lead the line. Mason Greenwood is competing with Marcus Rashford for a starting spot.

Villarreal v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Villarreal v Man Utd

Solskjaer needs this one. The United legend has guided the team to a very decent season but his club revolves around silverware and, while progress has been made in 2020/21, fans need to see tangible results.

A European trophy in the cabinet would help continue to dispel the air of ‘placeholder’ around Solskjaer’s reign. He needs to prove he is more than just a ‘good enough’ manager, and that he can guide United to glory.

He should be able to do that given the quality running through his squad.

Cavani has struck form at the optimum time, while Mason Greenwood has also finished the season with a flourish. Throw Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes into the mix and you have a recipe for goals.

Our prediction: Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd (7/1 at bet365)

