With rivals Man Utd set to visit Anfield on Sunday and a Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham next week, we can expect the German coach to name a youthful side against the Belgian club on Thursday evening.

Liverpool beat their hosts 2-0 in the reverse fixture in early October, courtesy of goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota, and Alexander Blessin's side will be out for more than just revenge on Thursday.

Union SG, who are six points clear at the top of the Jupiler Pro League, need to win and hope that Toulouse lose away at LASK to have any chance of reaching the knock-out stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Union SG v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Union SG v Liverpool?

Union SG v Liverpool will take place on Thursday 14th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Union SG v Liverpool kick-off time

Union SG v Liverpool will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Union SG v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Union SG v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Union SG v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Union SG (7/4) Draw (11/4) Liverpool (11/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

