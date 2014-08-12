No prizes therefore for guessing who the locals will be looking for when Real Madrid run out against Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup, a one-off match between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Cardiff City Stadium has never hosted a team quite like this. In 1971 a lauded Cardiff City beat Real Madrid in the Cup Winners' Cup, but today's squad of Galacticos is something else. Bale joins Cristiano Ronaldo and new £63 million signing James 'Hamez' Rodriguez, in what would almost certainly be the world's most expensive attack.

When Madrid met Sevilla last season the match ended 7-3 to the Champions League winners, but Sevilla have won their previous two home matches against the Spanish giants.

More like this

Advertisement

It may only be a pre-season taster, but given the scoring record between these two sides it should be well worth tuning in for: the last 13 La Liga match-ups between Madrid and Sevilla have averaged over five goals per game.