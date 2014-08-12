Uefa Super Cup: Real Madrid v Sevilla, 7:30pm ITV4, 6:45pm Sky Sports 5 (kick-off 7:45pm)

Advertisement

It's just over three miles from Cardiff City Stadium to Whitchurch High School, the school where Gareth Bale grew up and discovered he could run demonically fast and still keep a ball glued to his foot.

No prizes therefore for guessing who the locals will be looking for when Real Madrid run out against Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup, a one-off match between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Cardiff City Stadium has never hosted a team quite like this. In 1971 a lauded Cardiff City beat Real Madrid in the Cup Winners' Cup, but today's squad of Galacticos is something else. Bale joins Cristiano Ronaldo and new £63 million signing James 'Hamez' Rodriguez, in what would almost certainly be the world's most expensive attack.

When Madrid met Sevilla last season the match ended 7-3 to the Champions League winners, but Sevilla have won their previous two home matches against the Spanish giants.

More like this
Advertisement

It may only be a pre-season taster, but given the scoring record between these two sides it should be well worth tuning in for: the last 13 La Liga match-ups between Madrid and Sevilla have averaged over five goals per game.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement