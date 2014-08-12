Uefa Super Cup: Real Madrid v Sevilla preview
Gareth Bale comes home as the world's most expensive attack lines up at Cardiff City Stadium
Uefa Super Cup: Real Madrid v Sevilla, 7:30pm ITV4, 6:45pm Sky Sports 5 (kick-off 7:45pm)
It's just over three miles from Cardiff City Stadium to Whitchurch High School, the school where Gareth Bale grew up and discovered he could run demonically fast and still keep a ball glued to his foot.
No prizes therefore for guessing who the locals will be looking for when Real Madrid run out against Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup, a one-off match between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.
Cardiff City Stadium has never hosted a team quite like this. In 1971 a lauded Cardiff City beat Real Madrid in the Cup Winners' Cup, but today's squad of Galacticos is something else. Bale joins Cristiano Ronaldo and new £63 million signing James 'Hamez' Rodriguez, in what would almost certainly be the world's most expensive attack.
When Madrid met Sevilla last season the match ended 7-3 to the Champions League winners, but Sevilla have won their previous two home matches against the Spanish giants.
It may only be a pre-season taster, but given the scoring record between these two sides it should be well worth tuning in for: the last 13 La Liga match-ups between Madrid and Sevilla have averaged over five goals per game.