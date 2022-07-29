The Gunners put four past Thomas Tuchel's side in Sunday's hammering – leading the German coach to question his players' commitment both "physically and mentally".

Results are rarely important in pre-season, but after their dismal display against Arsenal in the Florida Cup, Chelsea are in need of a momentum boost to cap off their summer.

With The Blues set to get the new Premier League campaign underway against Frank Lampard's Everton on Saturday 6th August, this Friday's meeting with Udinese at the Dacia Arena now looks to have added importance.

The Italian side finished mid-table last term and should be less far along in their pre-season preparations as the Serie A season starts a week after its English equivalent, but all the pressure will be on Chelsea and a further slip-up may see some hitting the panic button before a ball is even kicked in 2022/23.

It's not where Tuchel will have hoped to be this close to the start of the new campaign but he'll know that a good display will go a long way to silencing the doubters and easing fans' concerns.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Udinese v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Udinese v Chelsea?

Udinese v Chelsea will take place on Friday 29th July 2022 at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy.

What time is kick-off?

Udinese v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There's plenty of Chelsea pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full guide for all the details about The Blues' upcoming fixtures.

What TV channel is Udinese v Chelsea on?

The game will not be on TV but supporters can tune in to the game on the club website and via The 5th Stand app – along with the entirety of Chelsea's US pre-season tour.

How to live stream Udinese v Chelsea online

Both the club website and The 5th Stand app can be accessed using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

