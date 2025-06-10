Liverpool's Curtis Jones scored the winner in the final against Spain last time, but can a fresh stable of Young Lions repeat the feat in Slovakia?

James McAtee, Ethan Nwaneri and Archie Gray are among this summer's likely stars competing for glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete U21 Euros TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

U21 Euros TV schedule 2025

All UK time. Subject to change. All England matches live on Channel 4. All other matches live on 4seven or Channel 4 Sport YouTube.

Group stage

Wednesday 11th June

Slovakia v Spain (5pm)

Italy v Romania (8pm)

Portugal v France (8pm)

Poland v Georgia (8pm)

Thursday 12th June

Ukraine v Denmark (5pm)

Czech Republic v England (8pm)

Germany v Slovenia (8pm)

Finland v Netherlands (8pm)

Saturday 14th June

Spain v Romania (5pm)

Slovakia v Italy (8pm)

Portugal v Poland (8pm)

France v Georgia (8pm)

Sunday 15th June

England v Slovenia (5pm)

Finland v Ukraine (5pm)

Czech Republic v Germany (8pm)

Netherlands v Denmark (8pm)

Tuesday 17th June

France v Poland (5pm)

Georgia v Portugal (5pm)

Romania v Slovakia (8pm)

Spain v Italy (8pm)

Wednesday 18th June

Denmark v Finland (5pm)

Netherlands v Ukraine (5pm)

Slovenia v Czech Republic (8pm)

England v Germany (8pm)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 21st June

QF2: Winner of Group C v Runners-up of Group D (5pm)

QF1: Winner of Group A v Runners-up of Group B (8pm)

Sunday 22nd June

QF3: Winner of Group B v Runners-up of Group A (5pm)

QF4: Winner of Group D v Runners-up of Group C (8pm)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 25th June

SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 (5pm)

SF1: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 (8pm)

Final

Saturday 28th June

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (8pm)

U21 Euros TV rights 2025

The U21 Euros will be shown exclusively live across Channel 4 platforms throughout the tournament.

England matches will be played on Channel 4, while the rest will be distributed between 4seven and the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

