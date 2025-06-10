U21 Euros TV schedule 2025: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the U21 Euros in 2025, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
If you're itching to fill your summer with football, the Under 21s European Championships will be on hand to bridge the gap to next season.
Lee Carsley leads England into the competition as reigning champions following their triumph in 2023.
Liverpool's Curtis Jones scored the winner in the final against Spain last time, but can a fresh stable of Young Lions repeat the feat in Slovakia?
James McAtee, Ethan Nwaneri and Archie Gray are among this summer's likely stars competing for glory.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete U21 Euros TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
U21 Euros TV schedule 2025
All UK time. Subject to change. All England matches live on Channel 4. All other matches live on 4seven or Channel 4 Sport YouTube.
Group stage
Wednesday 11th June
- Slovakia v Spain (5pm)
- Italy v Romania (8pm)
- Portugal v France (8pm)
- Poland v Georgia (8pm)
Thursday 12th June
- Ukraine v Denmark (5pm)
- Czech Republic v England (8pm)
- Germany v Slovenia (8pm)
- Finland v Netherlands (8pm)
Saturday 14th June
- Spain v Romania (5pm)
- Slovakia v Italy (8pm)
- Portugal v Poland (8pm)
- France v Georgia (8pm)
Sunday 15th June
- England v Slovenia (5pm)
- Finland v Ukraine (5pm)
- Czech Republic v Germany (8pm)
- Netherlands v Denmark (8pm)
Tuesday 17th June
- France v Poland (5pm)
- Georgia v Portugal (5pm)
- Romania v Slovakia (8pm)
- Spain v Italy (8pm)
Wednesday 18th June
- Denmark v Finland (5pm)
- Netherlands v Ukraine (5pm)
- Slovenia v Czech Republic (8pm)
- England v Germany (8pm)
Quarter-finals
Saturday 21st June
- QF2: Winner of Group C v Runners-up of Group D (5pm)
- QF1: Winner of Group A v Runners-up of Group B (8pm)
Sunday 22nd June
- QF3: Winner of Group B v Runners-up of Group A (5pm)
- QF4: Winner of Group D v Runners-up of Group C (8pm)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 25th June
- SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 (5pm)
- SF1: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 (8pm)
Final
Saturday 28th June
- Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (8pm)
U21 Euros TV rights 2025
The U21 Euros will be shown exclusively live across Channel 4 platforms throughout the tournament.
England matches will be played on Channel 4, while the rest will be distributed between 4seven and the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.
