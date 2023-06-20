England's Young Lions will take a sparkling travelling party to the tournament with Harvey Elliot, Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe among the squad hoping to impress on the international stage.

The Under-21 European Championships begin this week across Romania and Georgia, with some of the most exciting talents in Europe set to feature.

This is the first U21 Euros where every single player will be born in the 21st century - as 1st January 2000 is the cut-off point for eligibility.

Under-21s boss Lee Carsley will be determined to make the most of this summer with his young squad after they failed to advance beyond the group stage in the last two editions of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate will pay keen attention to the tournament given his appetite for calling up young, hungry players to the senior squad.

Read more

Bukayo Saka – who remains eligible for the Under-21s – recorded his first hat-trick for the senior team against North Macedonia this week.

Carsley's squad is also deprived of Marc Guéhi, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher and, of course, Real Madrid's new £115 million teenage prodigy Jude Bellingham, as they are all roped into the senior squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Under-21 Euro 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream.

Is U21 Euro 2023 on TV and live stream?

Unfortunately, a deal has not been struck to show the Under-21 Euro 2023 live on TV in the UK in the traditional sense.

However, fans can still tune in for every match via official UEFA.tv for free. The streaming platform will boast full coverage in the UK, though it may still disappoint fans to know the games won't be shown via one of the usual key broadcasters.

Sky Sports hosted coverage of the tournament in 2021 but reportedly did not bid for the rights this time around, while BBC have also not stepped up to secure the rights at the time of writing, two days prior to the start of the tournament.

Check out the full fixture list below.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

U21 Euro 2023 fixtures

All UK times.

Matchday 1

Wednesday 21st June

Group A

Georgia v Portugal (5pm, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Belgium v Netherlands (5pm, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Group B

Ukraine v Croatia (5pm, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Romania v Spain (7:45pm, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Thursday 22nd June

Group C

Czech Republic v England (5pm, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Germany v Israel (5pm, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Group D

Norway v Switzerland (5pm, CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)

France v Italy (7:45pm, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Matchday 2

Saturday 24th June

Group A

Georgia v Belgium (5pm, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Portugal v Netherlands (5pm, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Group B

Romania v Ukraine (5pm, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Spain v Croatia (7:45pm, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Sunday 25th June

Group C

Czech Republic v Germany (5pm, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

England v Israel (5pm, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Group D

Switzerland v Italy (5pm, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Norway v France (7:45pm, CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)

Matchday 3

Tuesday 27th June

Group A

Netherlands v Georgia (5pm, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Portugal v Belgium (5pm, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Group B

Croatia v Romania (7:45pm, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Spain v Ukraine (7:45pm, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Wednesday 28th June

Group C

England v Germany (5pm, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Israel v Czech Republic (5pm, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Group D

Switzerland v France (7:45pm, CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)

Italy v Norway (7:45pm, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 1st July

QF1: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group C (5pm, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

QF3: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group D (8pm, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Sunday 2nd July

QF2: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group A (5pm, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

QF4: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group B (8pm, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 5th July

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (5pm, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (8pm, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Final

Saturday 8th July

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (5pm, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.